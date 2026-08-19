وَأَصۡبَحَ
فُؤَادُ
أُمِّ
مُوسَىٰ
فَٰرِغًاۖ
إِن
كَادَتۡ
لَتُبۡدِي
بِهِۦ
لَوۡلَآ
أَن
رَّبَطۡنَا
عَلَىٰ
قَلۡبِهَا
لِتَكُونَ
مِنَ
ٱلۡمُؤۡمِنِينَ
١٠
Trái tim của mẹ Musa trở nên trống trải (vì thương nhớ con), nữ ta gần như muốn tiết lộ câu chuyện về đứa con trai của mình nếu như TA không củng cố trái tim của nữ để cho nữ vẫn còn là một người có đức tin.
Đọc Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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The intense Grief of Musa's Mother, and how He was returned to Her
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