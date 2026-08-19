وَأَوۡحَيۡنَآ
إِلَىٰٓ
أُمِّ
مُوسَىٰٓ
أَنۡ
أَرۡضِعِيهِۖ
فَإِذَا
خِفۡتِ
عَلَيۡهِ
فَأَلۡقِيهِ
فِي
ٱلۡيَمِّ
وَلَا
تَخَافِي
وَلَا
تَحۡزَنِيٓۖ
إِنَّا
رَآدُّوهُ
إِلَيۡكِ
وَجَاعِلُوهُ
مِنَ
ٱلۡمُرۡسَلِينَ
٧
TA đã mặc khải cho mẹ của Musa: “Ngươi hãy cho Nó (Musa) bú sữa nhưng khi ngươi lo sợ cho Nó (bị sát hại) thì ngươi hãy ném Nó xuống dòng sông (Nile), ngươi chớ sợ hãi và cũng chớ buồn lo cho Nó, chắc chắc TA sẽ mang Nó trả lại cho ngươi và cử Nó làm một vị Thiên Sứ (của TA).”
Đọc Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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