وَقَالَتِ
ٱمۡرَأَتُ
فِرۡعَوۡنَ
قُرَّتُ
عَيۡنٖ
لِّي
وَلَكَۖ
لَا
تَقۡتُلُوهُ
عَسَىٰٓ
أَن
يَنفَعَنَآ
أَوۡ
نَتَّخِذَهُۥ
وَلَدٗا
وَهُمۡ
لَا
يَشۡعُرُونَ
٩
Vợ của Pha-ra-ông nói với (Pha-ra-ông): “Đứa bé này sẽ là một nguồn vui cho cặp mắt của thiếp và bệ hạ. Xin bệ hạ đừng giết Nó, biết đâu sau này Nó sẽ giúp ích cho chúng ta hoặc chúng ta sẽ nhận Nó làm con của chúng ta.” Nhưng bọn họ không nhận thấy (hậu quả của sự việc mình đang làm).
Đọc Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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