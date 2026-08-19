۞ وَحَرَّمۡنَا
عَلَيۡهِ
ٱلۡمَرَاضِعَ
مِن
قَبۡلُ
فَقَالَتۡ
هَلۡ
أَدُلُّكُمۡ
عَلَىٰٓ
أَهۡلِ
بَيۡتٖ
يَكۡفُلُونَهُۥ
لَكُمۡ
وَهُمۡ
لَهُۥ
نَٰصِحُونَ
١٢
Và ngay từ đầu, TA (Allah) đã khiến cho (Musa) không bú được sữa của những bà vú em, mãi đến lúc chị của Y thưa: “Quí ngài có muốn tiện nữ chỉ cho quí ngài một gia đình có thể chăm sóc đứa bé giùm cho quí ngài một cách chu đáo và họ luôn mong sự bình an cho Nó?”
Đọc Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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