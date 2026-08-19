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Al-Qasas 28:14 ولما بلغ اشده واستوى اتيناه حكما وعلما وكذالك نجزي المحسنين ١٤

Trang 387 · Juz 20

وَلَمَّا
بَلَغَ
أَشُدَّهُۥ
وَٱسۡتَوَىٰٓ
ءَاتَيۡنَٰهُ
حُكۡمٗا
وَعِلۡمٗاۚ
وَكَذَٰلِكَ
نَجۡزِي
ٱلۡمُحۡسِنِينَ
١٤
Rồi khi Musa đến tuổi trưởng thành và chính chắn, TA đã ban cho Y sự khôn ngoan và nguồn kiến thức. Đó là cách mà TA đãi ngộ những người làm tốt.
Tiếp tục đọc

Đọc Tafsir

Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

How Musa killed a Coptic Man

Having described Musa's beginnings, Allah then tells us that when he reached maturity, and was complete in stature, Allah gave him Hukm and religious knowledge. Mujahid said that this means prophethood.

وَكَذَلِكَ نَجْزِى الْمُحْسِنِينَ

(And thus do We reward the doers of g

How Musa killed a Coptic Man

Having described Musa's beginnings, Allah then tells us that when he reached maturity, and was complete in stature, Allah

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Notes placeholders