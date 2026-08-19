فَخَرَجَ
مِنۡهَا
خَآئِفٗا
يَتَرَقَّبُۖ
قَالَ
رَبِّ
نَجِّنِي
مِنَ
ٱلۡقَوۡمِ
ٱلظَّٰلِمِينَ
٢١
(Nghe xong, Musa) liền rời bỏ chỗ đó, Y vừa lo sợ vừa ngó chừng đề phòng (đám lính của Pha-ra-ông). Y cầu nguyện: “Lạy Thượng Đế của bề tôi, xin Ngài cứu bề tôi khỏi đám người làm điều sai quấy bất công kia!”
Đọc Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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