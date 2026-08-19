Đăng nhập
Đăng nhập
Chọn ngôn ngữ

Al-Qasas 28:21 فخرج منها خايفا يترقب قال رب نجني من القوم الظالمين ٢١

Trang 387 · Juz 20

فَخَرَجَ
مِنۡهَا
خَآئِفٗا
يَتَرَقَّبُۖ
قَالَ
رَبِّ
نَجِّنِي
مِنَ
ٱلۡقَوۡمِ
ٱلظَّٰلِمِينَ
٢١
(Nghe xong, Musa) liền rời bỏ chỗ đó, Y vừa lo sợ vừa ngó chừng đề phòng (đám lính của Pha-ra-ông). Y cầu nguyện: “Lạy Thượng Đế của bề tôi, xin Ngài cứu bề tôi khỏi đám người làm điều sai quấy bất công kia!”
Tiếp tục đọc

Đọc Tafsir

Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

Musa, peace be upon him, in Madyan, and how He watered the Flocks of the Two Women

When the man told Musa about how Fir`awn and his chiefs were conspiring against him, he left Egypt on his own. He was not used to being alone, because before that he had been living a life of luxury and ease, in a posi

Musa, peace be upon him, in Madyan, and how He watered the Flocks of the Two Women

When the man told Musa about how Fir`awn and his chiefs were conspir

Thêm các bản Tafsir
Notes placeholders