قَالَ
رَبِّ
بِمَآ
أَنۡعَمۡتَ
عَلَيَّ
فَلَنۡ
أَكُونَ
ظَهِيرٗا
لِّلۡمُجۡرِمِينَ
١٧
(Musa) cầu nguyện: “Lạy Thượng Đế của bề tôi, với hồng ân mà Ngài đã ban cho bề tôi, bề tôi quyết sẽ không bao giờ tiếp tay cho những kẻ tội lỗi nữa.”
Đọc Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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