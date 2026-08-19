قَالَ
رَبِّ
إِنِّي
ظَلَمۡتُ
نَفۡسِي
فَٱغۡفِرۡ
لِي
فَغَفَرَ
لَهُۥٓۚ
إِنَّهُۥ
هُوَ
ٱلۡغَفُورُ
ٱلرَّحِيمُ
١٦
(Musa) cầu nguyện: “Lạy Thượng Đế của bề tôi, bề tôi đã bất công với chính mình, xin Ngài tha thứ tội lỗi cho bề tôi.” Vậy là Y được Ngài tha thứ, bởi quả thật Ngài là Đấng Hằng Tha Thứ, Nhân Từ.
Đọc Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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