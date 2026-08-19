وَلَمَّا
تَوَجَّهَ
تِلۡقَآءَ
مَدۡيَنَ
قَالَ
عَسَىٰ
رَبِّيٓ
أَن
يَهۡدِيَنِي
سَوَآءَ
ٱلسَّبِيلِ
٢٢
Khi chạy trốn về phía địa phận của Madyan, (Musa) nói thầm một mình: “Mong rằng Thượng Đế của ta sẽ dắt ta đi đến con đường đúng đắn.”
Đọc Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Thêm các bản Tafsir
Musa, peace be upon him, in Madyan, and how He watered the Flocks of the Two Women
When the man told Musa about how Fir`awn and his chiefs were conspiring against him, he left Egypt on his own. He was not used to being alone, because before that he had been living a life of luxury and ease, in a posi…
Musa, peace be upon him, in Madyan, and how He watered the Flocks of the Two Women
When the man told Musa about how Fir`awn and his chiefs were conspir…