فَسَقَىٰ
لَهُمَا
ثُمَّ
تَوَلَّىٰٓ
إِلَى
ٱلظِّلِّ
فَقَالَ
رَبِّ
إِنِّي
لِمَآ
أَنزَلۡتَ
إِلَيَّ
مِنۡ
خَيۡرٖ
فَقِيرٞ
٢٤
Thế là, Musa giúp hai cô gái múc nước rồi lui về nghỉ dưới bóng cây. Sau đó, Y cầu nguyện: “Lạy Thượng Đế của bề tôi, quả thật bề tôi đang cần điều tốt đẹp Ngài ban cho.”
Đọc Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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