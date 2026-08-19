قَالَ
إِنِّيٓ
أُرِيدُ
أَنۡ
أُنكِحَكَ
إِحۡدَى
ٱبۡنَتَيَّ
هَٰتَيۡنِ
عَلَىٰٓ
أَن
تَأۡجُرَنِي
ثَمَٰنِيَ
حِجَجٖۖ
فَإِنۡ
أَتۡمَمۡتَ
عَشۡرٗا
فَمِنۡ
عِندِكَۖ
وَمَآ
أُرِيدُ
أَنۡ
أَشُقَّ
عَلَيۡكَۚ
سَتَجِدُنِيٓ
إِن
شَآءَ
ٱللَّهُ
مِنَ
ٱلصَّٰلِحِينَ
٢٧
(Cha của hai cô gái) nói với (Musa): “Bác có ý gả một trong hai đứa con gái của bác cho cháu với điều kiện cháu phải làm thuê cho bác trong thời hạn tám năm; nhưng nếu cháu muốn làm thêm cho đủ mười năm thì đó là tùy cháu; bác không muốn gây khó khăn cho cháu; insha-Allah, rồi cháu sẽ thấy bác là một người lương thiện.”
Đọc Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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