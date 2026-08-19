قَالَ
ذَٰلِكَ
بَيۡنِي
وَبَيۡنَكَۖ
أَيَّمَا
ٱلۡأَجَلَيۡنِ
قَضَيۡتُ
فَلَا
عُدۡوَٰنَ
عَلَيَّۖ
وَٱللَّهُ
عَلَىٰ
مَا
نَقُولُ
وَكِيلٞ
٢٨
(Musa) đáp: “Bác cháu ta cứ thỏa thuận với nhau như thế, dù cháu có thể hoàn tất bất cứ thời hạn nào trong hai thời hạn vừa nói thì bác vẫn không được hờn ghét cháu, Allah làm chứng cho điều chúng ta vừa nói.”
Đọc Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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