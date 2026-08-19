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Al-Qasas 28:28 قال ذالك بيني وبينك ايما الاجلين قضيت فلا عدوان علي والله على ما نقول وكيل ٢٨

Trang 388 · Juz 20

قَالَ
ذَٰلِكَ
بَيۡنِي
وَبَيۡنَكَۖ
أَيَّمَا
ٱلۡأَجَلَيۡنِ
قَضَيۡتُ
فَلَا
عُدۡوَٰنَ
عَلَيَّۖ
وَٱللَّهُ
عَلَىٰ
مَا
نَقُولُ
وَكِيلٞ
٢٨
(Musa) đáp: “Bác cháu ta cứ thỏa thuận với nhau như thế, dù cháu có thể hoàn tất bất cứ thời hạn nào trong hai thời hạn vừa nói thì bác vẫn không được hờn ghét cháu, Allah làm chứng cho điều chúng ta vừa nói.”
Tiếp tục đọc

Đọc Tafsir

Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

Musa, the Father of the Two Women, and His Marriage to One of Them

When the two women came back quickly with the sheep, their father was surprised that they returned so soon. He asked them what had happened, and they told him what Musa, peace be upon him, had done. So he sent one of them to call him

Musa, the Father of the Two Women, and His Marriage to One of Them

When the two women came back quickly with the sheep, their father was surprised that

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