An-Naml 27:67 وقال الذين كفروا ااذا كنا ترابا واباونا اينا لمخرجون ٦٧
Halaman 344 · Juz 20
وَقَالَ
الَّذِیْنَ
كَفَرُوْۤا
ءَاِذَا
كُنَّا
تُرٰبًا
وَّاٰبَآؤُنَاۤ
اَىِٕنَّا
لَمُخْرَجُوْنَ
۟
Dan orang-orang yang kafir berkata, "Setelah kita menjadi tanah dan (begitu pula) nenek moyang kita, apakah benar kita akan dikeluarkan (dari kubur)?
Bacalah Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Lebih Banyak Tafsir
Scepticism about the Resurrection and Its Refutation
Allah tells us about the idolators who deny the Resurrection, considering it extremely unlikely that bodies will be re-created after they have become bones and dust. Then He says:
لَقَدْ وُعِدْنَا هَـذَا نَحْنُ وَءَابَآؤُنَا مِن قَبْلُ
(Indeed we wer…
Scepticism about the Resurrection and Its Refutation
Allah tells us about the idolators who deny the Resurrection, considering it extremely unlikely th…