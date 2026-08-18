An-Naml 27:81 وما انت بهادي العمي عن ضلالتهم ان تسمع الا من يومن باياتنا فهم مسلمون ٨١
Halaman 345 · Juz 20
وَمَاۤ
اَنْتَ
بِهٰدِی
الْعُمْیِ
عَنْ
ضَلٰلَتِهِمْ ؕ
اِنْ
تُسْمِعُ
اِلَّا
مَنْ
یُّؤْمِنُ
بِاٰیٰتِنَا
فَهُمْ
مُّسْلِمُوْنَ
۟
Dan engkau tidak akan dapat memberi petunjuk orang buta dari kesesatannya. Engkau tidak dapat menjadikan (seorang pun) mendengar, kecuali orang-orang yang beriman kepada ayat-ayat Kami, lalu mereka berserah diri.
Bacalah Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Lebih Banyak Tafsir
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