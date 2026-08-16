An-Naml 27:71 ويقولون متى هاذا الوعد ان كنتم صادقين ٧١
Halaman 345 · Juz 20
وَیَقُوْلُوْنَ
مَتٰی
هٰذَا
الْوَعْدُ
اِنْ
كُنْتُمْ
صٰدِقِیْنَ
۟
Dan mereka (orang kafir) berkata, "Kapankah datangnya janji (azab) itu, jika kamu orang yang benar."
Bacalah Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Lebih Banyak Tafsir
وَيَقُولُونَ مَتَى هَـذَا الْوَعْدُ إِن كُنتُمْ صَـدِقِينَ
(And they say: "When (will) this promise (be fulfilled), if you are truthful") Allah said, responding to them:
قُلْ
(Say) `O Muhammad,'
عَسَى أَن يَكُونَ رَدِفَ لَكُم بَعْضُ الَّذِى تَسْتَعْجِلُونَ
(Perhaps that which you wish to hasten on, may…
وَيَقُولُونَ مَتَى هَـذَا الْوَعْدُ إِن كُنتُمْ صَـدِقِينَ
(And they say: "When (will) this promise (be fulfilled), if you are truthful") Allah said,…