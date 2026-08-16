An-Naml 27:72 قل عسى ان يكون ردف لكم بعض الذي تستعجلون ٧٢
Halaman 345 · Juz 20
قُلْ
عَسٰۤی
اَنْ
یَّكُوْنَ
رَدِفَ
لَكُمْ
بَعْضُ
الَّذِیْ
تَسْتَعْجِلُوْنَ
۟
Katakanlah (Muhammad), "Boleh jadi sebagian dari (azab) yang kamu minta disegerakan itu telah hampir sampai kepadamu."
Bacalah Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Lebih Banyak Tafsir
وَيَقُولُونَ مَتَى هَـذَا الْوَعْدُ إِن كُنتُمْ صَـدِقِينَ
(And they say: "When (will) this promise (be fulfilled), if you are truthful") Allah said, responding to them:
قُلْ
(Say) `O Muhammad,'
عَسَى أَن يَكُونَ رَدِفَ لَكُم بَعْضُ الَّذِى تَسْتَعْجِلُونَ
(Perhaps that which you wish to hasten on, may…
وَيَقُولُونَ مَتَى هَـذَا الْوَعْدُ إِن كُنتُمْ صَـدِقِينَ
(And they say: "When (will) this promise (be fulfilled), if you are truthful") Allah said,…