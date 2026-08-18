An-Naml 27:80 انك لا تسمع الموتى ولا تسمع الصم الدعاء اذا ولوا مدبرين ٨٠
Halaman 345 · Juz 20
اِنَّكَ
لَا
تُسْمِعُ
الْمَوْتٰی
وَلَا
تُسْمِعُ
الصُّمَّ
الدُّعَآءَ
اِذَا
وَلَّوْا
مُدْبِرِیْنَ
۟
Sungguh, engkau tidak dapat menjadikan orang yang mati dapat mendengar dan (tidak pula) menjadikan orang yang tuli dapat mendengar seruan, apabila mereka telah berpaling ke belakang.
Bacalah Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Lebih Banyak Tafsir
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