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An-Naml 27:68 لقد وعدنا هاذا نحن واباونا من قبل ان هاذا الا اساطير الاولين ٦٨

Halaman 344 · Juz 20

لَقَدْ
وُعِدْنَا
هٰذَا
نَحْنُ
وَاٰبَآؤُنَا
مِنْ
قَبْلُ ۙ
اِنْ
هٰذَاۤ
اِلَّاۤ
اَسَاطِیْرُ
الْاَوَّلِیْنَ
۟
Sejak dahulu kami telah diberi ancaman dengan ini (hari kebangkitan); kami dan nenek moyang kami. Sebenarnya ini hanyalah dongeng orang-orang terdahulu."
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Bacalah Tafsir

Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

Scepticism about the Resurrection and Its Refutation

Allah tells us about the idolators who deny the Resurrection, considering it extremely unlikely that bodies will be re-created after they have become bones and dust. Then He says:

لَقَدْ وُعِدْنَا هَـذَا نَحْنُ وَءَابَآؤُنَا مِن قَبْلُ

(Indeed we wer

Scepticism about the Resurrection and Its Refutation

Allah tells us about the idolators who deny the Resurrection, considering it extremely unlikely th

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Notes placeholders