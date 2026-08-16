An-Naml 27:68 لقد وعدنا هاذا نحن واباونا من قبل ان هاذا الا اساطير الاولين ٦٨
Halaman 344 · Juz 20
لَقَدْ
وُعِدْنَا
هٰذَا
نَحْنُ
وَاٰبَآؤُنَا
مِنْ
قَبْلُ ۙ
اِنْ
هٰذَاۤ
اِلَّاۤ
اَسَاطِیْرُ
الْاَوَّلِیْنَ
۟
Sejak dahulu kami telah diberi ancaman dengan ini (hari kebangkitan); kami dan nenek moyang kami. Sebenarnya ini hanyalah dongeng orang-orang terdahulu."
Bacalah Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Lebih Banyak Tafsir
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Scepticism about the Resurrection and Its Refutation
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