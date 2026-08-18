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An-Naml 27:74 وان ربك ليعلم ما تكن صدورهم وما يعلنون ٧٤

Halaman 345 · Juz 20

وَاِنَّ
رَبَّكَ
لَیَعْلَمُ
مَا
تُكِنُّ
صُدُوْرُهُمْ
وَمَا
یُعْلِنُوْنَ
۟
Dan sungguh, Tuhanmu mengetahui apa yang disembunyikan dalam dada mereka dan apa yang mereka nyatakan.
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Bacalah Tafsir

Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

وَيَقُولُونَ مَتَى هَـذَا الْوَعْدُ إِن كُنتُمْ صَـدِقِينَ

(And they say: "When (will) this promise (be fulfilled), if you are truthful") Allah said, responding to them:

قُلْ

(Say) `O Muhammad,'

عَسَى أَن يَكُونَ رَدِفَ لَكُم بَعْضُ الَّذِى تَسْتَعْجِلُونَ

(Perhaps that which you wish to hasten on, may

وَيَقُولُونَ مَتَى هَـذَا الْوَعْدُ إِن كُنتُمْ صَـدِقِينَ

(And they say: "When (will) this promise (be fulfilled), if you are truthful") Allah said,

Lebih Banyak Tafsir
Notes placeholders