An-Naml 27:74 وان ربك ليعلم ما تكن صدورهم وما يعلنون ٧٤
Halaman 345 · Juz 20
وَاِنَّ
رَبَّكَ
لَیَعْلَمُ
مَا
تُكِنُّ
صُدُوْرُهُمْ
وَمَا
یُعْلِنُوْنَ
۟
Dan sungguh, Tuhanmu mengetahui apa yang disembunyikan dalam dada mereka dan apa yang mereka nyatakan.
Bacalah Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Lebih Banyak Tafsir
وَيَقُولُونَ مَتَى هَـذَا الْوَعْدُ إِن كُنتُمْ صَـدِقِينَ
(And they say: "When (will) this promise (be fulfilled), if you are truthful") Allah said, responding to them:
قُلْ
(Say) `O Muhammad,'
عَسَى أَن يَكُونَ رَدِفَ لَكُم بَعْضُ الَّذِى تَسْتَعْجِلُونَ
(Perhaps that which you wish to hasten on, may…
وَيَقُولُونَ مَتَى هَـذَا الْوَعْدُ إِن كُنتُمْ صَـدِقِينَ
(And they say: "When (will) this promise (be fulfilled), if you are truthful") Allah said,…