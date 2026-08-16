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An-Naml 27:69 قل سيروا في الارض فانظروا كيف كان عاقبة المجرمين ٦٩

Halaman 345 · Juz 20

قُلْ
سِیْرُوْا
فِی
الْاَرْضِ
فَانْظُرُوْا
كَیْفَ
كَانَ
عَاقِبَةُ
الْمُجْرِمِیْنَ
۟
Katakanlah (Muhammad), "Berjalanlah kamu di bumi, lalu perhatikanlah bagaimana kesudahan orang-orang yang berdosa.
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Bacalah Tafsir

Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

Scepticism about the Resurrection and Its Refutation

Allah tells us about the idolators who deny the Resurrection, considering it extremely unlikely that bodies will be re-created after they have become bones and dust. Then He says:

لَقَدْ وُعِدْنَا هَـذَا نَحْنُ وَءَابَآؤُنَا مِن قَبْلُ

(Indeed we wer

Scepticism about the Resurrection and Its Refutation

Allah tells us about the idolators who deny the Resurrection, considering it extremely unlikely th

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Notes placeholders