An-Naml 27:69 قل سيروا في الارض فانظروا كيف كان عاقبة المجرمين ٦٩
Halaman 345 · Juz 20
قُلْ
سِیْرُوْا
فِی
الْاَرْضِ
فَانْظُرُوْا
كَیْفَ
كَانَ
عَاقِبَةُ
الْمُجْرِمِیْنَ
۟
Katakanlah (Muhammad), "Berjalanlah kamu di bumi, lalu perhatikanlah bagaimana kesudahan orang-orang yang berdosa.
Bacalah Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Lebih Banyak Tafsir
Scepticism about the Resurrection and Its Refutation
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(Indeed we wer…
Scepticism about the Resurrection and Its Refutation
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