An-Naml 27:73 وان ربك لذو فضل على الناس ولاكن اكثرهم لا يشكرون ٧٣
Halaman 345 · Juz 20
وَاِنَّ
رَبَّكَ
لَذُوْ
فَضْلٍ
عَلَی
النَّاسِ
وَلٰكِنَّ
اَكْثَرَهُمْ
لَا
یَشْكُرُوْنَ
۟
Dan Sungguh, Tuhanmu benar-benar memiliki karunia (yang diberikan-Nya) kepada manusia, tetapi kebanyakan mereka tidak mensyukuri(nya).
Bacalah Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Lebih Banyak Tafsir
وَيَقُولُونَ مَتَى هَـذَا الْوَعْدُ إِن كُنتُمْ صَـدِقِينَ
(And they say: "When (will) this promise (be fulfilled), if you are truthful") Allah said, responding to them:
قُلْ
(Say) `O Muhammad,'
عَسَى أَن يَكُونَ رَدِفَ لَكُم بَعْضُ الَّذِى تَسْتَعْجِلُونَ
(Perhaps that which you wish to hasten on, may…
وَيَقُولُونَ مَتَى هَـذَا الْوَعْدُ إِن كُنتُمْ صَـدِقِينَ
(And they say: "When (will) this promise (be fulfilled), if you are truthful") Allah said,…