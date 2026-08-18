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An-Naml 27:73 وان ربك لذو فضل على الناس ولاكن اكثرهم لا يشكرون ٧٣

Halaman 345 · Juz 20

وَاِنَّ
رَبَّكَ
لَذُوْ
فَضْلٍ
عَلَی
النَّاسِ
وَلٰكِنَّ
اَكْثَرَهُمْ
لَا
یَشْكُرُوْنَ
۟
Dan Sungguh, Tuhanmu benar-benar memiliki karunia (yang diberikan-Nya) kepada manusia, tetapi kebanyakan mereka tidak mensyukuri(nya).
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Bacalah Tafsir

Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

وَيَقُولُونَ مَتَى هَـذَا الْوَعْدُ إِن كُنتُمْ صَـدِقِينَ

(And they say: "When (will) this promise (be fulfilled), if you are truthful") Allah said, responding to them:

قُلْ

(Say) `O Muhammad,'

عَسَى أَن يَكُونَ رَدِفَ لَكُم بَعْضُ الَّذِى تَسْتَعْجِلُونَ

(Perhaps that which you wish to hasten on, may

وَيَقُولُونَ مَتَى هَـذَا الْوَعْدُ إِن كُنتُمْ صَـدِقِينَ

(And they say: "When (will) this promise (be fulfilled), if you are truthful") Allah said,

Lebih Banyak Tafsir
Notes placeholders