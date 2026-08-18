An-Naml 27:76 ان هاذا القران يقص على بني اسراييل اكثر الذي هم فيه يختلفون ٧٦
Halaman 345 · Juz 20
اِنَّ
هٰذَا
الْقُرْاٰنَ
یَقُصُّ
عَلٰی
بَنِیْۤ
اِسْرَآءِیْلَ
اَكْثَرَ
الَّذِیْ
هُمْ
فِیْهِ
یَخْتَلِفُوْنَ
۟
Sungguh, Al-Qur`an ini menjelaskan kepada Bani Israil sebagian besar dari (perkara) yang mereka perselisihkan.
Bacalah Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Lebih Banyak Tafsir
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