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An-Naml 27:76 ان هاذا القران يقص على بني اسراييل اكثر الذي هم فيه يختلفون ٧٦

Halaman 345 · Juz 20

اِنَّ
هٰذَا
الْقُرْاٰنَ
یَقُصُّ
عَلٰی
بَنِیْۤ
اِسْرَآءِیْلَ
اَكْثَرَ
الَّذِیْ
هُمْ
فِیْهِ
یَخْتَلِفُوْنَ
۟
Sungguh, Al-Qur`an ini menjelaskan kepada Bani Israil sebagian besar dari (perkara) yang mereka perselisihkan.
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Bacalah Tafsir

Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

The Qur'an tells the Story of the Differences among the Children of Israel, and Allah judges between Them

Allah tells us about His Book and the guidance, proof and criterion between right and wrong that it contains. He tells us about the Children of Israel, who were the bearers of the Tawrah and Inji

The Qur'an tells the Story of the Differences among the Children of Israel, and Allah judges between Them

Allah tells us about His Book and the guidanc

Lebih Banyak Tafsir
Notes placeholders