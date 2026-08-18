An-Naml 27:82 ۞ واذا وقع القول عليهم اخرجنا لهم دابة من الارض تكلمهم ان الناس كانوا باياتنا لا يوقنون ٨٢
Halaman 345 · Juz 20
وَاِذَا
وَقَعَ
الْقَوْلُ
عَلَیْهِمْ
اَخْرَجْنَا
لَهُمْ
دَآبَّةً
مِّنَ
الْاَرْضِ
تُكَلِّمُهُمْ ۙ
اَنَّ
النَّاسَ
كَانُوْا
بِاٰیٰتِنَا
لَا
یُوْقِنُوْنَ
۟۠
Dan apabila perkataan (ketentuan masa kehancuran alam) telah berlaku atas mereka, Kami keluarkan makhluk bergerak yang bernyawa dari bumi yang akan mengatakan kepada mereka bahwa manusia dahulu tidak yakin kepada ayat-ayat Kami.
Bacalah Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Lebih Banyak Tafsir
The Emergence of the Beast of the Earth
This is the beast which will emerge at the end of time, when mankind has become corrupt and neglected the commands of Allah and changed the true religion. Then Allah will cause a beast to emerge from the earth. It was said that it will be brought from Makkah, o…
The Emergence of the Beast of the Earth
This is the beast which will emerge at the end of time, when mankind has become corrupt and neglected the comma…