An-Naml 27:75 وما من غايبة في السماء والارض الا في كتاب مبين ٧٥
Halaman 345 · Juz 20
وَمَا
مِنْ
غَآىِٕبَةٍ
فِی
السَّمَآءِ
وَالْاَرْضِ
اِلَّا
فِیْ
كِتٰبٍ
مُّبِیْنٍ
۟
Dan tidak ada sesuatu pun yang tersembunyi di langit dan di bumi, melainkan (tercatat) dalam Kitab yang jelas (Lauḥ Maḥfūẓ).
Bacalah Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Lebih Banyak Tafsir
وَيَقُولُونَ مَتَى هَـذَا الْوَعْدُ إِن كُنتُمْ صَـدِقِينَ
(And they say: "When (will) this promise (be fulfilled), if you are truthful") Allah said, responding to them:
قُلْ
(Say) `O Muhammad,'
عَسَى أَن يَكُونَ رَدِفَ لَكُم بَعْضُ الَّذِى تَسْتَعْجِلُونَ
(Perhaps that which you wish to hasten on, may…
وَيَقُولُونَ مَتَى هَـذَا الْوَعْدُ إِن كُنتُمْ صَـدِقِينَ
(And they say: "When (will) this promise (be fulfilled), if you are truthful") Allah said,…