An-Naml 27:66 بل ادارك علمهم في الاخرة بل هم في شك منها بل هم منها عمون ٦٦
Halaman 344 · Juz 20
بَلِ
ادّٰرَكَ
عِلْمُهُمْ
فِی
الْاٰخِرَةِ ۫
بَلْ
هُمْ
فِیْ
شَكٍّ
مِّنْهَا ۫ؗ
بَلْ
هُمْ
مِّنْهَا
عَمُوْنَ
۟۠
Bahkan pengetahuan mereka tentang akhirat tidak sampai (ke sana). Bahkan mereka ragu-ragu tentangnya (akhirat). Bahkan mereka buta tentang itu.
Bacalah Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Lebih Banyak Tafsir
The One Who knows the Unseen is Allah
Allah commands His Messenger to inform all of creation that no one among the dwellers of heaven and earth knows the Unseen, except Allah.
إِلاَّ اللَّهُ
(except Allah) This is an absolute exception, meaning that no one knows this besides Allah, He is alone in that…
The One Who knows the Unseen is Allah
Allah commands His Messenger to inform all of creation that no one among the dwellers of heaven and earth knows t…