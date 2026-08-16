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An-Naml 27:65 قل لا يعلم من في السماوات والارض الغيب الا الله وما يشعرون ايان يبعثون ٦٥

Halaman 344 · Juz 20

قُلْ
لَّا
یَعْلَمُ
مَنْ
فِی
السَّمٰوٰتِ
وَالْاَرْضِ
الْغَیْبَ
اِلَّا
اللّٰهُ ؕ
وَمَا
یَشْعُرُوْنَ
اَیَّانَ
یُبْعَثُوْنَ
۟
Katakanlah (Muhammad), "Tidak ada sesuatu pun di langit dan di bumi yang mengetahui perkara yang gaib, kecuali Allah. Dan mereka tidak mengetahui kapan mereka akan dibangkitkan."
Lanjutkan Membaca

Bacalah Tafsir

Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

The One Who knows the Unseen is Allah

Allah commands His Messenger to inform all of creation that no one among the dwellers of heaven and earth knows the Unseen, except Allah.

إِلاَّ اللَّهُ

(except Allah) This is an absolute exception, meaning that no one knows this besides Allah, He is alone in that

The One Who knows the Unseen is Allah

Allah commands His Messenger to inform all of creation that no one among the dwellers of heaven and earth knows t

Lebih Banyak Tafsir
Notes placeholders