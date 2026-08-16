An-Naml 27:65 قل لا يعلم من في السماوات والارض الغيب الا الله وما يشعرون ايان يبعثون ٦٥
Halaman 344 · Juz 20
قُلْ
لَّا
یَعْلَمُ
مَنْ
فِی
السَّمٰوٰتِ
وَالْاَرْضِ
الْغَیْبَ
اِلَّا
اللّٰهُ ؕ
وَمَا
یَشْعُرُوْنَ
اَیَّانَ
یُبْعَثُوْنَ
۟
Katakanlah (Muhammad), "Tidak ada sesuatu pun di langit dan di bumi yang mengetahui perkara yang gaib, kecuali Allah. Dan mereka tidak mengetahui kapan mereka akan dibangkitkan."
Bacalah Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Lebih Banyak Tafsir
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