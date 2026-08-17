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Al-Qasas 28:4 ان فرعون علا في الارض وجعل اهلها شيعا يستضعف طايفة منهم يذبح ابناءهم ويستحيي نساءهم انه كان من المفسدين ٤

Page 385 · Juz 20

إِنَّ
فِرۡعَوۡنَ
عَلَا
فِي
ٱلۡأَرۡضِ
وَجَعَلَ
أَهۡلَهَا
شِيَعٗا
يَسۡتَضۡعِفُ
طَآئِفَةٗ
مِّنۡهُمۡ
يُذَبِّحُ
أَبۡنَآءَهُمۡ
وَيَسۡتَحۡيِۦ
نِسَآءَهُمۡۚ
إِنَّهُۥ
كَانَ
مِنَ
ٱلۡمُفۡسِدِينَ
٤
Pharaon était hautain sur Terre et il avait réparti en clans ses habitants afin d’abuser de la faiblesse de l’un d’eux : Il égorgeait leurs fils et laissait vivantes leurs femmes. Il était vraiment parmi les fauteurs de désordre.
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Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

Which was revealed in Makkah

Imam Ahmad bin Hanbal, may Allah have mercy on him, recorded that Ma`diykarib said: "We came to `Abdullah and asked him to recite to us:

طسم

(Ta Sin Mim.) the two hundred. He said, `I do not know it; you should go to someone who learned it from the Messenger of Allah ﷺ Khab

Which was revealed in Makkah

Imam Ahmad bin Hanbal, may Allah have mercy on him, recorded that Ma`diykarib said: "We came to `Abdullah and asked him to

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