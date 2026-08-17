Al-Qasas 28:4 ان فرعون علا في الارض وجعل اهلها شيعا يستضعف طايفة منهم يذبح ابناءهم ويستحيي نساءهم انه كان من المفسدين ٤
Page 385 · Juz 20
إِنَّ
فِرۡعَوۡنَ
عَلَا
فِي
ٱلۡأَرۡضِ
وَجَعَلَ
أَهۡلَهَا
شِيَعٗا
يَسۡتَضۡعِفُ
طَآئِفَةٗ
مِّنۡهُمۡ
يُذَبِّحُ
أَبۡنَآءَهُمۡ
وَيَسۡتَحۡيِۦ
نِسَآءَهُمۡۚ
إِنَّهُۥ
كَانَ
مِنَ
ٱلۡمُفۡسِدِينَ
٤
Pharaon était hautain sur Terre et il avait réparti en clans ses habitants afin d’abuser de la faiblesse de l’un d’eux : Il égorgeait leurs fils et laissait vivantes leurs femmes. Il était vraiment parmi les fauteurs de désordre.
Lisez le Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Plus de Tafsirs
Which was revealed in Makkah
Imam Ahmad bin Hanbal, may Allah have mercy on him, recorded that Ma`diykarib said: "We came to `Abdullah and asked him to recite to us:
طسم
(Ta Sin Mim.) the two hundred. He said, `I do not know it; you should go to someone who learned it from the Messenger of Allah ﷺ Khab…
Which was revealed in Makkah
Imam Ahmad bin Hanbal, may Allah have mercy on him, recorded that Ma`diykarib said: "We came to `Abdullah and asked him to…