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Al-Qasas 28:3 نتلو عليك من نبا موسى وفرعون بالحق لقوم يومنون ٣

Page 385 · Juz 20

نَتۡلُواْ
عَلَيۡكَ
مِن
نَّبَإِ
مُوسَىٰ
وَفِرۡعَوۡنَ
بِٱلۡحَقِّ
لِقَوۡمٖ
يُؤۡمِنُونَ
٣
Nous te racontons en toute vérité l’histoire de Moïse et de Pharaon, à l’intention de gens qui croient.
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Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

Which was revealed in Makkah

Imam Ahmad bin Hanbal, may Allah have mercy on him, recorded that Ma`diykarib said: "We came to `Abdullah and asked him to recite to us:

طسم

(Ta Sin Mim.) the two hundred. He said, `I do not know it; you should go to someone who learned it from the Messenger of Allah ﷺ Khab

Which was revealed in Makkah

Imam Ahmad bin Hanbal, may Allah have mercy on him, recorded that Ma`diykarib said: "We came to `Abdullah and asked him to

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Notes placeholders