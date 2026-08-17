Al-Qasas 28:2 تلك ايات الكتاب المبين ٢
Page 385 · Juz 20
تِلۡكَ
ءَايَٰتُ
ٱلۡكِتَٰبِ
ٱلۡمُبِينِ
٢
Voici les versets du Livre explicite.
Lisez le Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Plus de Tafsirs
Which was revealed in Makkah
Imam Ahmad bin Hanbal, may Allah have mercy on him, recorded that Ma`diykarib said: "We came to `Abdullah and asked him to recite to us:
طسم
(Ta Sin Mim.) the two hundred. He said, `I do not know it; you should go to someone who learned it from the Messenger of Allah ﷺ Khab…
Which was revealed in Makkah
Imam Ahmad bin Hanbal, may Allah have mercy on him, recorded that Ma`diykarib said: "We came to `Abdullah and asked him to…