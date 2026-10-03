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Al-Baqarah 2:255 الله لا الاه الا هو الحي القيوم لا تاخذه سنة ولا نوم له ما في السماوات وما في الارض من ذا الذي يشفع عنده الا باذنه يعلم ما بين ايديهم وما خلفهم ولا يحيطون بشيء من علمه الا بما شاء وسع كرسيه السماوات والارض ولا ييوده حفظهما وهو العلي العظيم ٢٥٥

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Allah! Point de divinité à part Lui, le Vivant, Celui qui subsiste par Lui-même (Al Qayyum). Ni somnolence ni sommeil ne Le saisissent. A Lui appartient tout ce qui est dans les cieux et sur la terre. Qui peut intercéder auprès de Lui sans Sa permission? Il connaît leur passé et leur futur. Et, de Sa science, ils n’embrassent que ce qu’Il veut. Son Trône « Kursîy » déborde les cieux et la terre, dont la garde ne Lui coûte aucune peine. Et Il est le Très-Haut, le Très-Grand .1
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Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

The Virtue of Ayat Al-Kursi

This is Ayat Al-Kursi and tremendous virtues have been associated with it, for the authentic Hadith describes it as `the greatest Ayah in the Book of Allah.' Imam Ahmad recorded that `Ubayy bin Ka`b said that the Prophet asked him about the greatest Ayah in the Book of All

The Virtue of Ayat Al-Kursi

This is Ayat Al-Kursi and tremendous virtues have been associated with it, for the authentic Hadith describes it as `the gr

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