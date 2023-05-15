شما در حال مشاهده این صفحه به زبان انگلیسی هستید. در حال کار بر روی ترجمه آن هستیم. از اینکه به زحمت افتادید پوزش میخواهیم.

May 15, 2023

Introducing: Quran Growth Journey, featuring Streaks!

Build and maintain your Quran reading streaks by setting goals and tracking your progress over time!

February 11, 2023

Simplifying Word by Word and Audio Settings

Are you one of the ~82M users that clicks or taps a word to listen to its enunciation? Probably...

September 26, 2022

Introducing bookmarks collections!

We are very happy to introduce the ability to group bookmarks under “collections”!

September 26, 2022

Introducing QuranReflect integration!

We have just integrated with QuranReflect and insha’Allah this will help you understand and ponder over the Quran like never before!

August 27, 2022

Introducing User Accounts

Finally user accounts are here!

December 27, 2021

Introducing A New Tafsir Experience

Now it's easier than ever to read Tafsirs with the new experience

December 01, 2021

Welcome to Quran.com Beta!

Welcome to the pre-release preview of the new Quran.com