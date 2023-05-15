Introducing: Quran Growth Journey, featuring Streaks!

We have been hard at work designing an engaging new feature to help Quran readers around the world make steady and consistent progress with their Quran reading goals.





This new feature will allow users to:





Set personalized reading goals.

Track daily reading progress and view reading history.

Maintain Streaks by reading on a daily basis.





Users can set two types of goals in relation to time:





Daily goal.

Duration-based goal.

Each of the above two options can track one of the following units:

Time: The total number of minutes spent reading the Quran either daily or within a certain duration.

Page: The total number of Quran pages completed either daily or within a certain duration. This will take into consideration the current Mushaf.

Range: Custom range of verses read either daily or within a certain duration. This can be used to read a certain page/Surah/Juz.





Progress tracking:





Progress will be calculated/reset daily after considering the local timezone.

Depending on the goal type, 100% of the progress will be calculated as following:

Daily goals:

The goal unit chosen when setting up the goal will be reset daily.

Duration-based goals:

The goal unit chosen when setting up the goal will be split across the duration of the goal and each day will be assigned an equal portion. Depending on the pace, if the progress of a day is more or less than 100% of the day's goal, the assigned portion of the following day will be auto-adjusted to make sure the goal's amount is covered by the entire duration.





Streaks:





Reading at least a verse daily will keep the streaks going and prevent it from being broken.



