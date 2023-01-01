Introducing Quran Growth Journey

Do you find it challenging to maintain consistency with your Quran reading goals?



Quran Growth Journey is a dynamic feature developed to help you remain consistent on your journey with the Quran. Whether you aim to read 10 minutes a day, complete a Juz in a month, or finish the entire Quran in a year, etc., Quran.com can now help you set a custom goal and keep track of your daily reading streaks, while adjusting as you make progress. It is completely free to use and we hope it will help you stay motivated to reach your goal!