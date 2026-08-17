Al-Qasas 28:6 ونمكن لهم في الارض ونري فرعون وهامان وجنودهما منهم ما كانوا يحذرون ٦
Page 386 · Juz 20
وَنُمَكِّنَ
لَهُمۡ
فِي
ٱلۡأَرۡضِ
وَنُرِيَ
فِرۡعَوۡنَ
وَهَٰمَٰنَ
وَجُنُودَهُمَا
مِنۡهُم
مَّا
كَانُواْ
يَحۡذَرُونَ
٦
Et Nous voulions aussi les établir puissamment sur Terre, et faire voir à Pharaon, à Hâmân, et à leurs soldats, ce qu'ils redoutaient.
Lisez le Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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Which was revealed in Makkah
Imam Ahmad bin Hanbal, may Allah have mercy on him, recorded that Ma`diykarib said: "We came to `Abdullah and asked him to…