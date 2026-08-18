Se connecter
Se connecter
Sélectionner la langue

Al-Qasas 28:9 وقالت امرات فرعون قرت عين لي ولك لا تقتلوه عسى ان ينفعنا او نتخذه ولدا وهم لا يشعرون ٩

Page 386 · Juz 20

وَقَالَتِ
ٱمۡرَأَتُ
فِرۡعَوۡنَ
قُرَّتُ
عَيۡنٖ
لِّي
وَلَكَۖ
لَا
تَقۡتُلُوهُ
عَسَىٰٓ
أَن
يَنفَعَنَآ
أَوۡ
نَتَّخِذَهُۥ
وَلَدٗا
وَهُمۡ
لَا
يَشۡعُرُونَ
٩
Et la femme de Pharaon dit : "(Cet enfant) réjouira mon œil et le tien ! Ne le tuez pas. Il pourrait nous être utile ou le prendrons-nous pour enfant." Et ils ne pressentaient rien.
Lire la suite

Lisez le Tafsir

Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

How Musa's Mother was inspired and shown what to do

It was mentioned that when Fir`awn killed so many of the males of the Children of Israel, the Copts were scared that the Children of Israel would die out, and they themselves would have to do the heavy labor that the Children of Israel used to do. S

How Musa's Mother was inspired and shown what to do

It was mentioned that when Fir`awn killed so many of the males of the Children of Israel, the Copts

Plus de Tafsirs
Notes placeholders