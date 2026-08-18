Al-Qasas 28:9 وقالت امرات فرعون قرت عين لي ولك لا تقتلوه عسى ان ينفعنا او نتخذه ولدا وهم لا يشعرون ٩
Page 386 · Juz 20
وَقَالَتِ
ٱمۡرَأَتُ
فِرۡعَوۡنَ
قُرَّتُ
عَيۡنٖ
لِّي
وَلَكَۖ
لَا
تَقۡتُلُوهُ
عَسَىٰٓ
أَن
يَنفَعَنَآ
أَوۡ
نَتَّخِذَهُۥ
وَلَدٗا
وَهُمۡ
لَا
يَشۡعُرُونَ
٩
Et la femme de Pharaon dit : "(Cet enfant) réjouira mon œil et le tien ! Ne le tuez pas. Il pourrait nous être utile ou le prendrons-nous pour enfant." Et ils ne pressentaient rien.
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Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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