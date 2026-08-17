Al-Qasas 28:10 واصبح فواد ام موسى فارغا ان كادت لتبدي به لولا ان ربطنا على قلبها لتكون من المومنين ١٠
Page 386 · Juz 20
وَأَصۡبَحَ
فُؤَادُ
أُمِّ
مُوسَىٰ
فَٰرِغًاۖ
إِن
كَادَتۡ
لَتُبۡدِي
بِهِۦ
لَوۡلَآ
أَن
رَّبَطۡنَا
عَلَىٰ
قَلۡبِهَا
لِتَكُونَ
مِنَ
ٱلۡمُؤۡمِنِينَ
١٠
Et le cœur de la mère de Moïse devient vide. Peu s’en fallut qu’elle ne divulguât tout, si Nous n’avions pas renforcé son cœur pour qu’elle restât du nombre des croyants.
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Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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