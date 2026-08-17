Al-Qasas 28:5 ونريد ان نمن على الذين استضعفوا في الارض ونجعلهم ايمة ونجعلهم الوارثين ٥
Page 385 · Juz 20
وَنُرِيدُ
أَن
نَّمُنَّ
عَلَى
ٱلَّذِينَ
ٱسۡتُضۡعِفُواْ
فِي
ٱلۡأَرۡضِ
وَنَجۡعَلَهُمۡ
أَئِمَّةٗ
وَنَجۡعَلَهُمُ
ٱلۡوَٰرِثِينَ
٥
Mais Nous voulions favoriser ceux qui avaient été faibles sur Terre et en faire des dirigeants et en faire les héritiers.
Lisez le Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Plus de Tafsirs
Which was revealed in Makkah
Imam Ahmad bin Hanbal, may Allah have mercy on him, recorded that Ma`diykarib said: "We came to `Abdullah and asked him to recite to us:
طسم
(Ta Sin Mim.) the two hundred. He said, `I do not know it; you should go to someone who learned it from the Messenger of Allah ﷺ Khab…
Which was revealed in Makkah
Imam Ahmad bin Hanbal, may Allah have mercy on him, recorded that Ma`diykarib said: "We came to `Abdullah and asked him to…