Al-Qasas 28:13 فرددناه الى امه كي تقر عينها ولا تحزن ولتعلم ان وعد الله حق ولاكن اكثرهم لا يعلمون ١٣
Page 386 · Juz 20
فَرَدَدۡنَٰهُ
إِلَىٰٓ
أُمِّهِۦ
كَيۡ
تَقَرَّ
عَيۡنُهَا
وَلَا
تَحۡزَنَ
وَلِتَعۡلَمَ
أَنَّ
وَعۡدَ
ٱللَّهِ
حَقّٞ
وَلَٰكِنَّ
أَكۡثَرَهُمۡ
لَا
يَعۡلَمُونَ
١٣
Ainsi Nous le rendîmes à sa mère, afin que son œil se réjouisse, qu’elle ne s’affligeât pas et qu’elle sût que la promesse d’Allah est vraie. Mais la plupart d’entre eux ne savent pas.
Lisez le Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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