Al-Qasas 28:14 ولما بلغ اشده واستوى اتيناه حكما وعلما وكذالك نجزي المحسنين ١٤
Page 387 · Juz 20
وَلَمَّا
بَلَغَ
أَشُدَّهُۥ
وَٱسۡتَوَىٰٓ
ءَاتَيۡنَٰهُ
حُكۡمٗا
وَعِلۡمٗاۚ
وَكَذَٰلِكَ
نَجۡزِي
ٱلۡمُحۡسِنِينَ
١٤
Et quand il eut atteint sa maturité et sa pleine formation, Nous lui donnâmes la faculté de juger et une science. C’est ainsi que Nous récompensons les bienfaisants.
Lisez le Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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