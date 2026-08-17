Al-Qasas 28:20 وجاء رجل من اقصى المدينة يسعى قال يا موسى ان الملا ياتمرون بك ليقتلوك فاخرج اني لك من الناصحين ٢٠
Page 387 · Juz 20
وَجَآءَ
رَجُلٞ
مِّنۡ
أَقۡصَا
ٱلۡمَدِينَةِ
يَسۡعَىٰ
قَالَ
يَٰمُوسَىٰٓ
إِنَّ
ٱلۡمَلَأَ
يَأۡتَمِرُونَ
بِكَ
لِيَقۡتُلُوكَ
فَٱخۡرُجۡ
إِنِّي
لَكَ
مِنَ
ٱلنَّٰصِحِينَ
٢٠
Et c’est alors qu’un homme vint du bout de la ville en courant et dit : "Ô Moïse ! Les notables sont en train de se concerter à ton sujet pour te tuer. Quitte (la ville). C’est le conseil que je te donne."
Lisez le Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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