Al-Qasas 28:18 فاصبح في المدينة خايفا يترقب فاذا الذي استنصره بالامس يستصرخه قال له موسى انك لغوي مبين ١٨
Page 387 · Juz 20
فَأَصۡبَحَ
فِي
ٱلۡمَدِينَةِ
خَآئِفٗا
يَتَرَقَّبُ
فَإِذَا
ٱلَّذِي
ٱسۡتَنصَرَهُۥ
بِٱلۡأَمۡسِ
يَسۡتَصۡرِخُهُۥۚ
قَالَ
لَهُۥ
مُوسَىٰٓ
إِنَّكَ
لَغَوِيّٞ
مُّبِينٞ
١٨
Le lendemain matin, il se trouva en ville, craintif et regardant autour de lui, quand voilà que celui qui lui avait demandé secours la veille, l’appela à grand cris. Moïse lui dit : “Tu es certes un provocateur déclaré !”
Lisez le Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Plus de Tafsirs
How the Secret of this Killing became known
Allah tells us that when Musa killed that Coptic,
فِى الْمَدِينَةِ خَآئِفاً
(he became afraid in the city) meaning, of the consequences of his action,
يَتَرَقَّبُ
(looking about) means, turning around and watching out, waiting for the consequences of his action…
How the Secret of this Killing became known
Allah tells us that when Musa killed that Coptic,
فِى الْمَدِينَةِ خَآئِفاً
(he became afraid in the city) me…