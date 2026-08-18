Al-Qasas 28:7 واوحينا الى ام موسى ان ارضعيه فاذا خفت عليه فالقيه في اليم ولا تخافي ولا تحزني انا رادوه اليك وجاعلوه من المرسلين ٧
Page 386 · Juz 20
وَأَوۡحَيۡنَآ
إِلَىٰٓ
أُمِّ
مُوسَىٰٓ
أَنۡ
أَرۡضِعِيهِۖ
فَإِذَا
خِفۡتِ
عَلَيۡهِ
فَأَلۡقِيهِ
فِي
ٱلۡيَمِّ
وَلَا
تَخَافِي
وَلَا
تَحۡزَنِيٓۖ
إِنَّا
رَآدُّوهُ
إِلَيۡكِ
وَجَاعِلُوهُ
مِنَ
ٱلۡمُرۡسَلِينَ
٧
Et Nous révélâmes à la mère de Moïse [ceci] : "Allaite-le ! Et quand tu craindras pour lui, jette-le dans le flot ! Et n’aie pas peur et ne t’attriste pas ! Nous te le rendrons et ferons de lui un Messager."
Lisez le Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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