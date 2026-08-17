Al-Qasas 28:12 ۞ وحرمنا عليه المراضع من قبل فقالت هل ادلكم على اهل بيت يكفلونه لكم وهم له ناصحون ١٢
Page 386 · Juz 20
۞ وَحَرَّمۡنَا
عَلَيۡهِ
ٱلۡمَرَاضِعَ
مِن
قَبۡلُ
فَقَالَتۡ
هَلۡ
أَدُلُّكُمۡ
عَلَىٰٓ
أَهۡلِ
بَيۡتٖ
يَكۡفُلُونَهُۥ
لَكُمۡ
وَهُمۡ
لَهُۥ
نَٰصِحُونَ
١٢
Et Nous lui avions interdit auparavant (le sein) des nourrices. Elle (la sœur de Moïse) dit donc : "Voulez-vous que je vous indique les gens d’une maison qui s’en chargeront pour vous tout en étant bienveillants à son égard ?"
Lisez le Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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