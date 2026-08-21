Sign in
Sign in
Select Language

Az-Zumar 39:10 قل يا عباد الذين امنوا اتقوا ربكم للذين احسنوا في هاذه الدنيا حسنة وارض الله واسعة انما يوفى الصابرون اجرهم بغير حساب ١٠

Page 459 · Juz 23

قُلۡ
يَٰعِبَادِ
ٱلَّذِينَ
ءَامَنُواْ
ٱتَّقُواْ
رَبَّكُمۡۚ
لِلَّذِينَ
أَحۡسَنُواْ
فِي
هَٰذِهِ
ٱلدُّنۡيَا
حَسَنَةٞۗ
وَأَرۡضُ
ٱللَّهِ
وَٰسِعَةٌۗ
إِنَّمَا
يُوَفَّى
ٱلصَّٰبِرُونَ
أَجۡرَهُم
بِغَيۡرِ
حِسَابٖ
١٠
Say ˹O Prophet, that Allah says˺, “O My servants who believe! Be mindful of your Lord. Those who do good in this world will have a good reward. And Allah’s earth is spacious. Only those who endure patiently will be given their reward without limit.”
Continue Reading

Read Tafsir

Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

The Command for Taqwa, Emigration and to worship Him alone with all Sincerity

Allah commands His believing servants to remain steadfast in their obedience and have Taqwa of Him.

قُلْ يعِبَادِ الَّذِينَ ءَامَنُواْ اتَّقُواْ رَبَّكُمْ لِلَّذِينَ أَحْسَنُواْ فِى هَـذِهِ الدُّنْيَا حَسَنَةٌ

(Say: "O My

The Command for Taqwa, Emigration and to worship Him alone with all Sincerity

Allah commands His believing servants to remain steadfast in their obedi

More Tafsirs
Notes placeholders