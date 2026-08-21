قُلۡ
يَٰعِبَادِ
ٱلَّذِينَ
ءَامَنُواْ
ٱتَّقُواْ
رَبَّكُمۡۚ
لِلَّذِينَ
أَحۡسَنُواْ
فِي
هَٰذِهِ
ٱلدُّنۡيَا
حَسَنَةٞۗ
وَأَرۡضُ
ٱللَّهِ
وَٰسِعَةٌۗ
إِنَّمَا
يُوَفَّى
ٱلصَّٰبِرُونَ
أَجۡرَهُم
بِغَيۡرِ
حِسَابٖ
١٠
Say ˹O Prophet, that Allah says˺, “O My servants who believe! Be mindful of your Lord. Those who do good in this world will have a good reward. And Allah’s earth is spacious. Only those who endure patiently will be given their reward without limit.”
Read Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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The Command for Taqwa, Emigration and to worship Him alone with all Sincerity
Allah commands His believing servants to remain steadfast in their obedience and have Taqwa of Him.
قُلْ يعِبَادِ الَّذِينَ ءَامَنُواْ اتَّقُواْ رَبَّكُمْ لِلَّذِينَ أَحْسَنُواْ فِى هَـذِهِ الدُّنْيَا حَسَنَةٌ
(Say: "O My…
The Command for Taqwa, Emigration and to worship Him alone with all Sincerity
Allah commands His believing servants to remain steadfast in their obedi…