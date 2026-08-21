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Az-Zumar 39:15 فاعبدوا ما شيتم من دونه قل ان الخاسرين الذين خسروا انفسهم واهليهم يوم القيامة الا ذالك هو الخسران المبين ١٥

Page 460 · Juz 23

فَٱعۡبُدُواْ
مَا
شِئۡتُم
مِّن
دُونِهِۦۗ
قُلۡ
إِنَّ
ٱلۡخَٰسِرِينَ
ٱلَّذِينَ
خَسِرُوٓاْ
أَنفُسَهُمۡ
وَأَهۡلِيهِمۡ
يَوۡمَ
ٱلۡقِيَٰمَةِۗ
أَلَا
ذَٰلِكَ
هُوَ
ٱلۡخُسۡرَانُ
ٱلۡمُبِينُ
١٥
Worship then whatever ˹gods˺ you want instead of Him.” Say, “The ˹true˺ losers are those who will lose themselves and their families on Judgment Day. That is indeed the clearest loss.”
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Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

Creating Fear of the Punishment of Allah

Allah `says, say O Muhammad, even though you are the Messenger of Allah ﷺ:'

إِنِّى أَخَافُ إِنْ عَصَيْتُ رَبِّى عَذَابَ يَوْمٍ عَظِيمٍ

(Verily, if I disobey my Lord, I am afraid of the torment of a great Day.) meaning the Day of Resurrection. This is a condition

Creating Fear of the Punishment of Allah

Allah `says, say O Muhammad, even though you are the Messenger of Allah ﷺ:'

إِنِّى أَخَافُ إِنْ عَصَيْتُ رَبِّى

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