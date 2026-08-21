فَٱعۡبُدُواْ
مَا
شِئۡتُم
مِّن
دُونِهِۦۗ
قُلۡ
إِنَّ
ٱلۡخَٰسِرِينَ
ٱلَّذِينَ
خَسِرُوٓاْ
أَنفُسَهُمۡ
وَأَهۡلِيهِمۡ
يَوۡمَ
ٱلۡقِيَٰمَةِۗ
أَلَا
ذَٰلِكَ
هُوَ
ٱلۡخُسۡرَانُ
ٱلۡمُبِينُ
١٥
Worship then whatever ˹gods˺ you want instead of Him.” Say, “The ˹true˺ losers are those who will lose themselves and their families on Judgment Day. That is indeed the clearest loss.”
Read Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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Creating Fear of the Punishment of Allah
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