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Az-Zumar 39:17 والذين اجتنبوا الطاغوت ان يعبدوها وانابوا الى الله لهم البشرى فبشر عباد ١٧

Page 460 · Juz 23

وَٱلَّذِينَ
ٱجۡتَنَبُواْ
ٱلطَّٰغُوتَ
أَن
يَعۡبُدُوهَا
وَأَنَابُوٓاْ
إِلَى
ٱللَّهِ
لَهُمُ
ٱلۡبُشۡرَىٰۚ
فَبَشِّرۡ
عِبَادِ
١٧
And those who shun the worship of false gods, turning to Allah ˹alone˺, will have good news. So give good news to My servants ˹O Prophet˺—
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Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

Good News for the Righteous `Abdur-Rahman bin Zayd bin Aslam said, narrating from his father

وَالَّذِينَ اجْتَنَبُواْ الطَّـغُوتَ أَن يَعْبُدُوهَا

(Those who avoid At-Taghut by not worshipping them) was revealed concerning Zayd bin `Amr bin Nufayl and Abu Dharr and Salman Al-Farisi, may Allah be pleas

Good News for the Righteous `Abdur-Rahman bin Zayd bin Aslam said, narrating from his father

وَالَّذِينَ اجْتَنَبُواْ الطَّـغُوتَ أَن يَعْبُدُوهَا

(Thos

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