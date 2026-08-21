وَٱلَّذِينَ
ٱجۡتَنَبُواْ
ٱلطَّٰغُوتَ
أَن
يَعۡبُدُوهَا
وَأَنَابُوٓاْ
إِلَى
ٱللَّهِ
لَهُمُ
ٱلۡبُشۡرَىٰۚ
فَبَشِّرۡ
عِبَادِ
١٧
And those who shun the worship of false gods, turning to Allah ˹alone˺, will have good news. So give good news to My servants ˹O Prophet˺—
Read Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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Good News for the Righteous `Abdur-Rahman bin Zayd bin Aslam said, narrating from his father
وَالَّذِينَ اجْتَنَبُواْ الطَّـغُوتَ أَن يَعْبُدُوهَا
(Those who avoid At-Taghut by not worshipping them) was revealed concerning Zayd bin `Amr bin Nufayl and Abu Dharr and Salman Al-Farisi, may Allah be pleas…
Good News for the Righteous `Abdur-Rahman bin Zayd bin Aslam said, narrating from his father
وَالَّذِينَ اجْتَنَبُواْ الطَّـغُوتَ أَن يَعْبُدُوهَا
(Thos…