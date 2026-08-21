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Az-Zumar 39:14 قل الله اعبد مخلصا له ديني ١٤

Page 460 · Juz 23

قُلِ
ٱللَّهَ
أَعۡبُدُ
مُخۡلِصٗا
لَّهُۥ
دِينِي
١٤
Say, “It is ˹only˺ Allah that I worship, being sincere in my devotion to Him.
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Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

Creating Fear of the Punishment of Allah

Allah `says, say O Muhammad, even though you are the Messenger of Allah ﷺ:'

إِنِّى أَخَافُ إِنْ عَصَيْتُ رَبِّى عَذَابَ يَوْمٍ عَظِيمٍ

(Verily, if I disobey my Lord, I am afraid of the torment of a great Day.) meaning the Day of Resurrection. This is a condition

Creating Fear of the Punishment of Allah

Allah `says, say O Muhammad, even though you are the Messenger of Allah ﷺ:'

إِنِّى أَخَافُ إِنْ عَصَيْتُ رَبِّى

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