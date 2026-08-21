قُلۡ
إِنِّيٓ
أُمِرۡتُ
أَنۡ
أَعۡبُدَ
ٱللَّهَ
مُخۡلِصٗا
لَّهُ
ٱلدِّينَ
١١
Say, “I am commanded to worship Allah, being sincerely devoted to Him ˹alone˺.
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Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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The Command for Taqwa, Emigration and to worship Him alone with all Sincerity
Allah commands His believing servants to remain steadfast in their obedience and have Taqwa of Him.
قُلْ يعِبَادِ الَّذِينَ ءَامَنُواْ اتَّقُواْ رَبَّكُمْ لِلَّذِينَ أَحْسَنُواْ فِى هَـذِهِ الدُّنْيَا حَسَنَةٌ
(Say: "O My…
The Command for Taqwa, Emigration and to worship Him alone with all Sincerity
Allah commands His believing servants to remain steadfast in their obedi…