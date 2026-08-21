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Az-Zumar 39:12 وامرت لان اكون اول المسلمين ١٢

Page 460 · Juz 23

وَأُمِرۡتُ
لِأَنۡ
أَكُونَ
أَوَّلَ
ٱلۡمُسۡلِمِينَ
١٢
And I am commanded to be the first of those who submit ˹to His Will˺.”
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Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

The Command for Taqwa, Emigration and to worship Him alone with all Sincerity

Allah commands His believing servants to remain steadfast in their obedience and have Taqwa of Him.

قُلْ يعِبَادِ الَّذِينَ ءَامَنُواْ اتَّقُواْ رَبَّكُمْ لِلَّذِينَ أَحْسَنُواْ فِى هَـذِهِ الدُّنْيَا حَسَنَةٌ

(Say: "O My

The Command for Taqwa, Emigration and to worship Him alone with all Sincerity

Allah commands His believing servants to remain steadfast in their obedi

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