لَهُم
مِّن
فَوۡقِهِمۡ
ظُلَلٞ
مِّنَ
ٱلنَّارِ
وَمِن
تَحۡتِهِمۡ
ظُلَلٞۚ
ذَٰلِكَ
يُخَوِّفُ
ٱللَّهُ
بِهِۦ
عِبَادَهُۥۚ
يَٰعِبَادِ
فَٱتَّقُونِ
١٦
They will have layers of fire above and below them. That is what Allah warns His servants with. So fear Me, O My servants!
Read Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
More Tafsirs
Creating Fear of the Punishment of Allah
Allah `says, say O Muhammad, even though you are the Messenger of Allah ﷺ:'
إِنِّى أَخَافُ إِنْ عَصَيْتُ رَبِّى عَذَابَ يَوْمٍ عَظِيمٍ
(Verily, if I disobey my Lord, I am afraid of the torment of a great Day.) meaning the Day of Resurrection. This is a condition…
Creating Fear of the Punishment of Allah
Allah `says, say O Muhammad, even though you are the Messenger of Allah ﷺ:'
إِنِّى أَخَافُ إِنْ عَصَيْتُ رَبِّى…