Sign in
Sign in
Select Language

Az-Zumar 39:16 لهم من فوقهم ظلل من النار ومن تحتهم ظلل ذالك يخوف الله به عباده يا عباد فاتقون ١٦

Page 460 · Juz 23

لَهُم
مِّن
فَوۡقِهِمۡ
ظُلَلٞ
مِّنَ
ٱلنَّارِ
وَمِن
تَحۡتِهِمۡ
ظُلَلٞۚ
ذَٰلِكَ
يُخَوِّفُ
ٱللَّهُ
بِهِۦ
عِبَادَهُۥۚ
يَٰعِبَادِ
فَٱتَّقُونِ
١٦
They will have layers of fire above and below them. That is what Allah warns His servants with. So fear Me, O  My servants!
Continue Reading

Read Tafsir

Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

Creating Fear of the Punishment of Allah

Allah `says, say O Muhammad, even though you are the Messenger of Allah ﷺ:'

إِنِّى أَخَافُ إِنْ عَصَيْتُ رَبِّى عَذَابَ يَوْمٍ عَظِيمٍ

(Verily, if I disobey my Lord, I am afraid of the torment of a great Day.) meaning the Day of Resurrection. This is a condition

Creating Fear of the Punishment of Allah

Allah `says, say O Muhammad, even though you are the Messenger of Allah ﷺ:'

إِنِّى أَخَافُ إِنْ عَصَيْتُ رَبِّى

More Tafsirs
Notes placeholders